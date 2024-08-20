Ricky Jones will continue to represent District 1 on the Franklin County Commission for another 4 years.
Jones defeated Russell Alan turner with nearly 63 percent of the vote.
The final tally was 492 votes for Jones and 292 votes for Turner.
This will be Ricky’s third term on the Franklin County commission; he was first elected in 2016.
Republicans also chose Rick Watson to continue serving as their State Committeeman, a position he has held since December 2020.
He defeated John Helms in that race with over 72 percent of the vote.
Those were the only two local races in the primaries this year.
There are a number of local races that will be decided in the general election, which will be held in November.
There will be a race for Tax collector between Republican Amy Braxton Cook and Teresa Ann Martin, who has no party affiliation – one of them will replace Rick Watson, who is retiring this year.
There will also be a race for School Superintendent this year between incumbent Republican Steve Lanier and Democrat Jill Rudd.
District 3 commissioner Anthony Croom Jr., who was named to the position earlier this year after the death of Noah Lockley, will face Elinor Mount-Simmons for that seat.
Croom is running as a Republican and Mount-Simmons as a Democrat.
The general election will be held on November 5th, with early voting beginning on October 24th.
The voter registration deadline for the general election is October the 7th.
