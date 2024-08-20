The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking Two Volunteers to Serve on the Tourist Development Council 

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking two (2) volunteers to fill vacancies on the Tourist Development Council (TDC). Members must be an elector of Wakulla County and an owner or operator of a tourist related industry or owner or operator of a tourist accommodation.
The TDC was established for the purpose of promoting and facilitating travel to and within Wakulla County for the benefit of its economy, residents, and the travel and tourism industry. The TDC meets quarterly.
Interested persons should submit a completed Membership Application no later than September 5, 2024. The TDC Membership Application is available at Visitwakulla.com/TDC-Business. Please email your application to Kinsey Miller by e-mail at kmiller@mywakullla.com or by fax at 850-926-0740.
