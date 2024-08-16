Plan to build a new EMS Station in Lanark Village took a big step forward last week when the Franklin County Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with the Florida Department of Health and agreed to begin advertising for construction bids for the new station.
Franklin county was awarded 600 thousand dollars in this year’s state budget to help pay for the project.
The money will help build a 2600 square foot building including an office area, kitchen and break and bunk area for ambulance workers.
The building will also include enclosed parking for the ambulances.
The building will be constructed on a two-acre parcel to the west of the Lanark Village fire station – the property was donated by the City of Carrabelle to give ambulances easy access to Oak Street and Highway 98.
The new permanent EMS station, will replace the leased location in Carrabelle.
