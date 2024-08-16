Friday, August 16, 2024

Tourists continue to visit Florida in record numbers



A record number of people visited Florida in the second quarter of 2024.



VISIT FLORIDA estimates that Florida welcomed a record 34.2 million visitors between April and June, an increase of 1.7 percent over 2023, setting a new all-time high for second-quarter visitation in the state’s history.



31.5 million Domestic visitors came to the Sunshine State over that time, along with 2 million overseas visitors and nearly 750 thousand Canadian visitors.



Orlando had the busiest airport, but our area saw a big increase in people flying in.


Panama City and Tallahassee saw the fastest growth in airport use statewide.



