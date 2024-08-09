Property owners in Eastpoint will be asked to vote on whether to raise MSBU assessments on homes in the Eastpoint fire district to help the Eastpoint Fire department pay for a new tanker truck.
MSBU assessments are levied on every home and business in Franklin County to help pay for fire protection.
Eastpoint Fire Chief George Pruett told county commissioners this week that the department needs the increase to help pay off an existing fire truck, and to purchase a much-needed new tanker truck.
The tanker truck will cost nearly a half million dollars.
County commissioners agreed in 2013 to separate the 7 fire districts in the county so that each one can levy a different MSBU assessment for properties within their district.
Currently most homeowners pay 50 dollars a year for fire protection; the cost is 10 dollars for undeveloped lots and 100 dollars for most businesses.
Homeowners on St. George Island and Alligator Point pay 95 dollars a year, under an MSBU increase that was approved by homeowners in 2013.
The Eastpoint Fire Department is now asking for a similar increase in MSBU from 50 dollars per home to 95 dollars per home.
Homeowners in the Eastpoint Fire District will have the final say on the increase, as there will have to be a vote on the issue.
That will likely be held through a mail out ballot, though it is not yet known when that vote will happen.
Commissioner Chery Sanders she feels most fire departments probably need more funding and said other departments should be contacted to see if they would like to request a similar increase at this time.
