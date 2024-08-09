If you own palm trees, you should know about a disease called Lethal Bronzing Disease which has been found in some local palm trees in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
Lethal Bronzing Disease was first reported locally in 2022, and since then, other trees have shown signs of the disease.
Lethal Bronzing Disease infects native cabbage palms, as well as several other ornamental palms.
It is spread by a small plant-hopper insect.
Without testing you can't tell if the tree is diseased until it starts dying and by that time it’s too late to save the tree.
There is a way to protect palm trees from getting the disease but that requires treatment every three months or so.
People who would like to have their palm trees tested will have to pay 75 dollars per sample.
If you would like to find out more, contact the Franklin County Extension office at 850-653-9337.
