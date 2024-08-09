County commissioners
on Thursday opened qualifications from companies who would to provide debris
removal services after a major storm.
Clean-up after a
storm is much quicker and easier if the county already has a contract with a
firm that specializes in that type of work.
The county received
11 proposals from debris removal companies.
Three proposals came
from Florida based companies, while others came from as far away as Indiana,
Texas, and South Carolina.
Generally, the county
enters into contracts with three companies to insure there is enough manpower
to clean debris no matter how large the storm is.
The commission also
opened qualifications from 4 companies to provide debris removal monitoring
services.
All of the
qualifications will be considered by a selection committee who will make a
recommendation at the next county commission meeting.
