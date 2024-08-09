Friday, August 9, 2024

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is giving away a two-night pet-friendly vacation on St. George Island.

The prize is a two-night stay on St. George Island, meals in pet-friendly restaurants, a gift certificate for pet goodies and a beach photo session with your furry family member.

The deadline to enter the contest is October the 10th – you must be at least 25 years old to enter the contest.

You can sign up at floridasforgottencoast.com

https://www.floridasforgottencoast.com/getaway/

And if you are planning a trip to our piece of paradise, you can a complete list of pet-friendly accommodations, restaurants and activities, at Floridasforgottencoast.com.




