St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Ashley! I am a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. I am extremely affectionate with people. I'm usually the first to greet you at the door if I'm not lounging outside in the catio. Sitting out in the catio watching the movement of nature is my favorite place to be! I would make a wonderful addition to any home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
