A 26-year-old Carrabelle man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 98 between Eastpoint and Carrabelle.
The accident happened near the intersection Hidden Beaches Drive at about 7:30 Saturday morning.
The highway patrol says the man was heading west in a sedan on Highway 98 when he crossed the double solid yellow lines to improperly pass a vehicle in front of him.
He drove into the path of an eastbound pickup truck and tried to swerve right back into the westbound lane, but was unable to avoid a collision.
The truck’s front collided with the sedan’s left side, killing the sedan’s driver.
The truck was driven by a 46-year-old man from Apalachicola who was seriously injured and taken to a Tallahassee hospital for his injuries.
Traffic was blocked at the site for nearly 3 hours until one lane was opened at around 10:30 Saturday morning.
Emergency personnel left the scene at around 1 o’clock in the afternoon.
The accident happened near the intersection Hidden Beaches Drive at about 7:30 Saturday morning.
The highway patrol says the man was heading west in a sedan on Highway 98 when he crossed the double solid yellow lines to improperly pass a vehicle in front of him.
He drove into the path of an eastbound pickup truck and tried to swerve right back into the westbound lane, but was unable to avoid a collision.
The truck’s front collided with the sedan’s left side, killing the sedan’s driver.
The truck was driven by a 46-year-old man from Apalachicola who was seriously injured and taken to a Tallahassee hospital for his injuries.
Traffic was blocked at the site for nearly 3 hours until one lane was opened at around 10:30 Saturday morning.
Emergency personnel left the scene at around 1 o’clock in the afternoon.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment