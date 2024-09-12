A 27-year-old Bay County man was arrested in Gulf County
Tuesday night after leading deputies on a dangerous car chase.
According to the Gulf County Sheriff’s office, Mackenzie
Wade Cullison of Panama City Beach was charged with DUI, as well as fleeing and
eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active, which is a
felony.
The incident happened Tuesday night when a Gulf County
deputy got behind a car on Hwy 22 coming from Bay County, which the Bay County Sheriff's Office was pursuing.
The driver refused to stop as the car continued to veer
into oncoming traffic, forcing other vehicles to swerve.
The chase continued south on Hwy 71.
Officers successfully deployed spike strips, causing the
vehicle to stop just south of Flemings Curve.
A breathalyzer showed that Cullison had a blood alcohol
content of .27 which is more than three times higher than the legal limit.
No comments:
Post a Comment