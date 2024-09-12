Gulf and Liberty Counties will share in more than $122 million dollars in construction money through the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program and the Small County Resurfacing Assistance Program.
The Small County Outreach Program helps small county governments in repairing or rehabilitating country bridges, paving unpaved roads, and addressing road-related drainage improvements, while the small County Resurfacing Assistance Program assists small county governments in resurfacing and reconstructing county roads.
The money is being distributed to small county governments and rural municipalities across the state with nearly one-third of the funds going to rural communities impacted by hurricanes Idalia and Debby.
Gulf County will receive 2.3 million dollars through the program, and Liberty County will receive over 7.7 million dollars.
