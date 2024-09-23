Monday, September 23, 2024

A 56-year-old woman from Fountain, Florida was killed in a motorcycle accident near Wewahitchka on Sunday evening

The woman was a passenger on a motorcycle that was northbound on County Road 5 just before 8:30 Sunday night.

 

The motorcycle crossed the center line and traveled off the roadway to the left.

 

The motorcycle then overturned, throwing the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

 

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Fountain, was critically injured in the crash.

 

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.





