A 56-year-old
woman from Fountain, Florida was killed in a motorcycle accident near
Wewahitchka on Sunday evening.
The
woman was a passenger on a motorcycle that was northbound on County Road 5 just
before 8:30 Sunday night.
The
motorcycle crossed the center line and traveled off the roadway to the left.
The
motorcycle then overturned, throwing the driver and passenger from the vehicle.
The
driver, a 56-year-old man from Fountain, was critically injured in the crash.
The
crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.
