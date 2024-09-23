Grand Re-Opening of the Centennial Building in Port St. Joe

History of Port St. Joe's Centennial Building
Port St. Joe's Centennial Building was built in 1938. A Centennial celebration was held during the week of December 7th through the 10th of 1938, commemorating the signing of Florida's First Constitution in the city of old St. Joseph in 1838, some 100 years earlier.
The Centennial Building was built with a grant from the State of Florida and was designed to become a civic center. It had a seating capacity of 1000, a large stage with dressing rooms, and two meeting rooms on the second floor. For many years it was used to display relics of old St. Joseph, dating back to 1938. Many of these relics can now be seen in the State Museum which was later built across the street in 1955.
For many years, Port St. Joe High School used the Centennial Building for high school basketball games as well as high school proms and many other school functions.
It is probably a good thing that the walls of the Centennial Building can't talk. The uses of this building over the years are countless and it will continue to be used by Port St. Joe organizations for many years to come.
