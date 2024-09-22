Sunday, September 22, 2024

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: VARNES SF DOCK
Location Id: 453380
Location Name: 419 MCCLOUD ST
County: Franklin
Application Number: 453380-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 419 MCCLOUD ST
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: CADDELL SF DOCK
Location Id: 453383
Location Name: 1473 E GULF BEACH DR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 453383-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1473 E GULF BEACH DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: VARNES RIP RAP
Location Id: 453380
Location Name: 419 MCCLOUD ST
County: Franklin
Application Number: 453380-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 419 MCCLOUD ST
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)




