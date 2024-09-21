Join us for PortOberfest - Wurst Fest in The Joe!
WHEN: TODAY! September 21 - noon till 4 pm ET
WHERE: City Commons, located at Reid Avenue and Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd,, Port St. Joe, FL
We will feature LIVE MUSIC with The Europa Band and delicious GERMAN FOOD & BEVERAGES provided by Ralf's Arts & Brats! Join us for a fun afternoon in Port St. Joe, Florida!
The 2024 Circle City Corvettes Beach Caravan will be participating in the 2024 PortOberfest! Don't miss out! Come and see these smokin' hot cars!
This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and presented by BeMajor team, EXp Realty!
We look forward to seeing you there!
