DOH-Wakulla Issues Water Quality Health Advisory Advisory Issued for Mashes Sands Beach

Panacea, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-Wakulla) has issued a water quality advisory for the following location:
Mashes Sands Beach
801 Mashes Sands Road
Panacea, Florida 32346
Tests completed on Thursday, September 19, 2024, indicate that the water quality at Mashes Sands Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.
DOH-Wakulla advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.
This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.
For more information call 850-926-0400 or visit Wakulla.FloridaHealth.gov.
