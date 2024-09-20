Friday, September 20, 2024

The 2024 Coastal Cleanup program will be held in Franklin County on Saturday, September 21st

The worldwide cleanup campaign helps remove thousands of pounds of trash from Franklin County beaches and millions of pounds from beaches world-wide.

 

Last year, nearly 200 volunteers collected 9 thousand pounds of trash from local beaches, islands, bay shores, and rivers.

 

Volunteers will help clean up the shorelines from locations reaching from Bald Point to St. Vincent Island including locations in Lanark Village, Carrabelle, Eastpoint, Apalachicola and St. George Island.

 

Volunteers should bring their own bug spray, sunscreen and protective clothing; trash bags and gloves will be provided.

 

There will also be snacks and water and all volunteers get a commemorative water bottle.

 

The event runs from 830 to 1130 Saturday morning.

 

Details can be found on Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s website https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/.





