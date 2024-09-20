The 2024 Coastal Cleanup program
will be held in Franklin County on Saturday, September 21st.
The worldwide cleanup campaign helps remove
thousands of pounds of trash from Franklin County beaches and millions of
pounds from beaches world-wide.
Last year, nearly 200 volunteers collected 9 thousand
pounds of trash from local beaches, islands, bay
shores, and rivers.
Volunteers will help clean up the shorelines
from locations reaching from Bald Point to St. Vincent Island including
locations in Lanark Village, Carrabelle, Eastpoint, Apalachicola and St. George
Island.
Volunteers should bring their own bug spray,
sunscreen and protective clothing; trash bags and gloves will be provided.
There will also be snacks and water and all
volunteers get a commemorative water bottle.
The event runs from 830 to 1130 Saturday
morning.
Details can be found on Apalachicola
Riverkeeper’s website https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/.
No comments:
Post a Comment