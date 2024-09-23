Attorney General Moody Activates Price Gouging Hotline Following Declared State of Emergency for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is activating Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline following a state of emergency declaration for areas of the state preparing for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. State price gouging laws are now in effect for the following counties covered by the state of emergency: Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton and Washington. Florida’s price gouging law only applies to items and services essential to getting ready for, or recovering from, a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to strengthen as it works its way through the Gulf of Mexico and could impact large parts of Florida near the end of this week. To help Floridians prepare for this event, we are activating the price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. As the system approaches, I’m urging Floridians to finalize their storm prep, monitor weather reports and follow the guidance of local authorities. Stay Safe, Florida.”
During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber and water needed as a direct result of the event.
Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. For more information on price gouging, access Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging resource by clicking here.
To download Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging in Spanish, click here.
Recovery after a severe storm can be a strenuous process, and scammers may attempt to take advantage of victims. To avoid falling for scams that may occur in the aftermath of a storm, view Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: After the Storm. To download the resource in English, click here.
To download the Spanish version, click here.
Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.
Attorney General Moody recently released the 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide. The guide contains information on tropical systems, preparedness checklists and tips for avoiding storm-related scams before, during and after a weather event.
To download the 2024 guide, click here.
