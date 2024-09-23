FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Topher is a 3-yr old Yellow Lab and everything a Lab
should be. He is happy, gentle, loving and playful. This handsome boy walks
well on leash, knows how to "sit" and appears to be housebroken.
Topher likes nothing more than to be right by his person and he adores a good
belly rub. Looking for a sweet companion for the whole family? Come meet our Topher!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
