NOTICE OF EMERGENCY SPECIAL MEETING OF THE WAKULLA COUNTY COMMISSION

The Board of County Commissioners of Wakulla County, Florida, announces an Emergency Special Meeting. Such Emergency Special Meeting has been called by the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. The Emergency Special Meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. on September 24, 2024 at the Wakulla County Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, Florida. All interested parties are invited to attend the special meeting. A complete copy of the agenda will be available in the County Commissioners Administration Office at 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327, Phone (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To discuss matters pertaining to the current Tropical Cyclone 9 which is anticipated to become a hurricane and have large County impacts.
If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or by email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com.
