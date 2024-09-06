Boaters are being advised that work will begin very soon on two slough restoration projects in the coming weeks, and there will be above normal small boat traffic in the rivers for approximately 100 days.
The restoration work will remove sediment blocking Douglas Slough and Spiders Cut Slough which are about 1 river mile upstream from the confluence of the Chipola and Apalachicola Rivers.
Sediment will be barged to Lister Landing on the Chipola River for offloading.
The public is advised to please take caution when operating vessels in these areas as slow-moving tug and barges, and above normal small boat traffic is expected to be active in the rivers.
Work crews will also be active traveling to and from these sloughs in conjunction with the operations.
The project is being done by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper in partnership with the University of Florida and the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Because of man-made alterations to the river system, particularly decades of river dredging by the federal government, some sloughs were filled with sediment cutting off much of the natural water flow.
River dredging removed over a million cubic yards of sand a year.
Once work is completed, estimates are that flow will be doubled or tripled in these sloughs during low water levels, benefitting both the lower river floodplain and Blounts and East Bays.
