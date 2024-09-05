FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Reports for Franklin and Gulf Counties : Aug. 23-29

CASES
Franklin County
- Officer Hartzog was patrolling the Apalachicola River and observed a vessel with two individuals on board returning from the bay with fishing gear. The officer stopped the vessel to conduct a resource and boating safety inspection. During the inspection, the officer observed multiple boating safety violations and the individuals possessed undersized tripletail. The violations were cited accordingly.
- Officer Hartzog was conducting night water patrol on East Bay and observed a vessel with one individual on board flounder gigging. The officer conducted surveillance on the subject and observed him come under power on his vessel without navigation lights. The officer stopped the vessel to conduct a resource and boating safety inspection. The individual was identified as a commercial angler with an extensive history of resource violations. During the inspection, the angler was observed to be in possession of 19 flounder and four of them being undersized. The angler also did not possess any current recreational or commercial saltwater license. The violations were cited accordingly.
- Officer Hartzog was patrolling East Bay and observed a commercial fishing vessel with three individuals on board and gear consistent with net fishing. The officer stopped the vessel to conduct a resource inspection and while initiating the stop the subjects attempted to discard a net overboard. During the inspection, Officer Hartzog observed the subjects to be in possession of a monofilament gill net over 2,000 square feet and three seine nets over 500 square feet. The subjects were simultaneously in possession of the illegal nets as well as being in possession of a commercial quantity of mullet. The individuals were identified as commercial anglers with an extensive history of resource violations. All three individuals were arrested and transported to Franklin County Jail. The individuals were cited accordingly.
Gulf County
- While on patrol during scallop season, Officer Butts observed one individual on a vessel returning to a local boat ramp. The individual was in possession of over the daily bag limit of bay scallops. The appropriate law enforcement action was taken.
- Officers Gerber, Coker, and Butts were on patrol during alligator season when they discovered several unattended baited wooden pegs, which is a violation. The officers stopped a vessel with two individuals alligator hunting, and they admitted they set the bait. Several other violations were discovered during the inspection and the appropriate law enforcement action was taken.
- Master Officer M. Webb was on patrol and conducting resource inspections on vessels returning from fishing at a local ramp. He observed a vessel with two subjects on board with fishing equipment. An inspection revealed the captain was in possession of two oversized spotted seatrout. A citation was issued for more than one spotted seatrout over 19 inches per vessel.
