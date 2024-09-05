Thursday, September 5, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—September 5th

SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

Highlights

Array of seafood on ice display

On September 25, we are launching our new sustainable seafood newsletter, Taste of the Tides. Sustainable seafood is good for you, good for the economy, and good for the planet! Taste of the Tides will highlight the work of NOAA Fisheries—and our partners—to sustainably manage and responsibly produce seafood. Subscribe to receive this quarterly feature that brings the stories behind sustainable seafood, and the people who make it all possible, right to your inbox!

Guidance on Council Authority for Preparing Fishery Management Plans Across Geographical Areas

We’ve published a new procedural directive that provides guidance for managing fisheries that may extend across the geographic areas of more than one regional fishery management council. Under the Magnuson-Stevens Act, we are authorized to designate which council(s) is responsible for fisheries when they extend across the geographical area of more than one council. This directive outlines a transparent process that provides for coordination with the regional fishery management councils.

West Coast

Quiet Sound’s Voluntary Ship Slowdown Reduces Underwater Noise Reaching Killer Whales

A killer whale leaps out of the water in front of a large commercial ship

The arrival of endangered Southern Resident killer whales in Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound in September will trigger a voluntary slowdown for large commercial vessels thanks to an initiative from Quiet Sound. This time last year, most ships slowed down—and cut noise reaching the whales in half.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Data from Tagged Fish to Help Scientists Enhance Restoration Efforts

Two team members check the length of a fish before inserting a telemetry tag.

Our scientists are collaborating with some unique “partners” to learn how several Chesapeake Bay species use natural and restored areas near Poplar Island, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Who are these partners? Nearly 400 fish!

Upcoming Deadlines

September 17: Applications due for Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Programs Phase I

September 30: Proposals due for the 2025 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program

October 23: Comments due on proposed rule for 10 species of giant clams under the Endangered Species Act

October 28: Applications due for FY 2025 NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership grants

October 30: Applications due for the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program

October 31: Applications due for Species Recovery Grants to Tribes

November 1: Applications due for Bluefin Tuna Research Program

November 4: Proposals due for Citizen Science for Improved Stock Assessments and Climate-Ready Fisheries Management

Upcoming Events

September 10–12: Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Meeting September 2024 Meeting

September 16–20: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council September 2024 Meeting

September 18–24: Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2024 Meeting

September 21: Milford Lab Open House

September 21: 2024 Belugas Count! 

September 23–25: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2024 Meeting

September 24–26: New England Fishery Management Council September 2024 Meeting

October 3–8: North Pacific Fishery Management Council October 2024 Meeting

October 8–10: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council October 2024 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

