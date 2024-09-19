Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Chamber E-news for the Wakulla County chamber of Commerce
This Evening
Looking to unwind and network with some fantastic local business folks? Join us for a Business After Hours event at Civic Brewing Company!
Date: September 19th (tonight) Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Location: Civic Brewing Company
Come enjoy great conversations, delicious brews, and the chance to connect with our vibrant business community. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just getting started, this is the perfect opportunity to make new connections and have a great time. Let's grow together and support each other! See you there!
This Saturday Limited tickets available at the door
We're gearing up for a rootin'-tootin' night filled with fun, laughter, and plenty of chances to shout "BINGO!" Don't miss out on grabbing your boots and bingo tickets while they're available! This is your chance to join us for a grand ol' evening that'll have you grinning from ear to ear. Whether you're a seasoned bingo pro or just looking for a good time, we’ve got something for everyone. So rally your friends and family, dust off those cowboy boots, and get ready for a night you won't soon forget. Tickets always sell fast, so make sure to snag yours before they're all gone! We can't wait to see y'all there and share in the excitement. Let's make it a night to remember! #BootsAndBingo#GoodTimes#yeehaw Fill out the form below: https://www.dropbox.com/.../2024-Boots-and-Bingo-Sponsor...
Oyster Radio has changed the format of WFCX 100.5FM to 80's, 90's, and early 2000's Hits! Toon in and give them a listen!
If you have not been able to get into GrowthZone please reach out to Heather at the chamber office and she will help you. (850) 926-1848 Please keep an eye on your spam folder as we transition to GrowthZone. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out.
