Thursday, September 19, 2024
FloridaCommerce Announces More Than $3.2 Million in Funding to Support Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Debby
For Immediate Release: September 19, 2024
Tallahassee, Fla. – FloridaCommerce has approved more than $3.2 million in funding through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program for small businesses impacted by Hurricane Debby. To date, 82 businesses have been approved to receive these funds to bridge the gap while they wait on other funding, such as insurance, with more applications being approved every day.
“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, FloridaCommerce was able to launch the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program quickly and rapidly bridge the funding gap for small businesses affected by Hurricane Debby,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “This program provides immediate, critical financial support, putting cash-in-hand to help businesses keep employees on the payroll, make critical repairs, and get their doors back open.”
Eligible small businessesinAlachua, Baker, Bradford, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam, Sarasota, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Wakullacounties may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program. Loans of up to $100,000 are available for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses. Loans approved through the Emergency Bridge Loan Program are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when the business has secured longer-term recovery funding, such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.
FloridaCommerce administers the Emergency Bridge Loan Program alongside its fiscal administrator, Florida First Capital Finance Corporation. Loans made under this program are short-term, zero-interest, personal loans using State of Florida funds. They are not grants, and loans must be repaid by the approved applicant.
Visit FloridaJobs.org to learn more about the program, view the lending guidelines and required documentation, and complete an application by the October 5, 2024 deadline. Business owners who need further program information may call 833-832-4494 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time.
