The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday added oceanic whitetip sharks to the list of shark species prohibited from being harvested in state waters.
The decision brings the state in line with federal regulations protecting the migratory species.
Oceanic whitetip sharks have a distinctive pattern of mottled white markings on the tips of their dorsal, pectoral, and tail fins.
The main threat to oceanic whitetip sharks is bycatch in commercial fisheries combined with demand for its fins.
NOAA Fisheries earlier this year prohibited the commercial and recreational harvest of oceanic whitetip sharks in U.S. waters of the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean.
The species is listed as threatened, and are among more than two-dozen other shark species also protected under state law.
The decision brings the state in line with federal regulations protecting the migratory species.
Oceanic whitetip sharks have a distinctive pattern of mottled white markings on the tips of their dorsal, pectoral, and tail fins.
The main threat to oceanic whitetip sharks is bycatch in commercial fisheries combined with demand for its fins.
NOAA Fisheries earlier this year prohibited the commercial and recreational harvest of oceanic whitetip sharks in U.S. waters of the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean.
The species is listed as threatened, and are among more than two-dozen other shark species also protected under state law.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment