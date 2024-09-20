Friday, September 20, 2024

UF/IFAS news for the week of Sept. 16: Hurricane Debby impact report; Soil micro-predators; A.I. on farms

The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has awarded $3.5 million to a UF/IFAS scientist and his team to study micro-predators, a group of organisms that includes nematodes, protists, some viruses and some bacteria. 

The newest scientist to join the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center has been honored with a place on the Atlas of Inspiring Hispanic/Latinx Scientists: Valerie De Anda Torres.

Scientists throughout the South are using artificial intelligence (AI) to help growers save labor costs and time, spray with precision, detect diseases, control food quality, maintain animal health and help grow wheat.  

The agricultural production losses Florida experienced due to Hurricane Debby have an estimated value between $93.7 million and $263.2 million, according to a preliminary UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program (EIAP) report based on producer surveys.

The Florida Tree Farm Program is proud to recognize Floyd Vanzant as the 2024 Jon Gould Florida Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year. 

The School of Natural Resources and Environment is pleased to announce that Alexandra Goetz has joined its staff as the undergraduate student academic advisor.

The sounds of nature and the feel of leaves and pine needles under your feet are a bonus for runners who take part in the University of Florida School of Forest, Fisheries, and Geomatics Sciences (FFGS­­­) annual Flatwoods 5K event.

The Brahminy blind snake Indotyphlops braminus (also called the “Flowerpot Snake”) is considered a nonnative species due to its origin (Asia & Africa) and movement into natural areas in Florida since the 1970s. 

We know your community because we're part of it. We take the knowledge from the University of Florida and place them on your doorstep. So just reach out, one neighbor to another, and let us show you what the science of better living can do. 

Visual learning: No-pesticide gardening

Learn how to garden without pesticides as we move into the fall  planning season.

¡NUEVO! EN ESPAÑOL: Jardinería sin pesticidas > Contacto >

