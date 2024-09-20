If you own a business that was impacted by Hurricane Debby, you may be eligible for an emergency loan through Florida’s Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program.
But time is running out to apply.
Hurricane Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee in early August.
While our area was spared from the worst of the storm, small businesses impacted by Hurricane Debby can apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program.
Loans of up to $100,000 are available for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses.
Loans approved through the Emergency Bridge Loan Program are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when the business has secured longer-term recovery funding, such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.
The program extends to eligible small businesses in 37 counties, including Franklin, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.
To date, 82 businesses have been approved to receive more than 3.2 million dollars in funding.
The deadline to apply for the loans is October the 5th.
You can get more information about the program on-line at FloridaJobs.org or call 833-832-4494 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
