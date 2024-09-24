Duke Energy prepares for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, encourages customers to plan ahead
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Duke Energy Florida is closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, which is expected to soon become Tropical Storm Helene, and preparing for the possibility of strong winds, heavy rain and flooding that may lead to widespread power outages across the state later this week.
“While Potential Tropical Cyclone 9’s path and intensity are still uncertain, Duke Energy Florida is preparing to respond as quickly as possible should our customers experience any disruptions in service,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We strongly encourage our customers to plan ahead for the potential impacts of the storm and use this time to ensure they have all the supplies they need to stay safe and informed.”
In addition to following the warning and instructions of their local emergency management officials, customers should consider the following tips in the days ahead:
For more tips on how to prepare for severe weather, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips.
