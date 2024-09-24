FRANKLIN COUNTY TO ISSUE MANDATORY EVACUATION OF BARRIER ISLANDS AT NOON TODAY

Due to the projected track and intensity of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, Franklin County will be issuing a mandatory evacuation for all barrier islands (St. George Island, Dog Island, Bald Point, and Alligator Point), low-lying and flood-prone areas especially along the coast and rivers, mobile homes, and RV parks effective 12:00 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Additional evacuations may be issued at a later time.
If you feel unsafe, then do not shelter at home; leave until the storm has passed and then return. Remember that if you have health concerns, EMS will not be able to respond if wind speeds reach 40 mph sustained. It is unsafe for ambulances to be dispatched in high winds.
Sandbag distribution locations will open today from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM and again on Wednesday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM to allow residents to prepare for the possibility of flooding from a storm. We are no longer providing filled sandbags; we will have empty bags and sand available at each location, bring your own shovel. Sandbag locations are:
The Old State Yard - 1090 Bluff Rd, Apalachicola, FL
Vrooman Park - 30 6th St, Eastpoint, FL
Old Courthouse Annex - 1647 HWY 98, Carrabelle, FL
SGI Firehouse - 324 E Pine Ave, St. George Island, FL
Franklin County Schools will be closed on 9/25/24 – 9/27/24.
With the rapid charges of this storm, please sign up and monitor Alert Franklin for updates. Be sure to monitor the local news, WOYS, and the Franklin County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates. Use a reliable source.
