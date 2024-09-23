The Florida Seafood Festival is beginning its search for this year’s queen, and if you know someone who might be interested, the deadline to apply is Wednesday, September 25th.
This year’s queen will be selected by out-of-town professionals.
Girls who would like to be considered have to be between 16 and 18 years old and be either a junior or senior in High School.
The girls must live in Franklin County.
The festival also requires that contestants have never been married, have not had a child, and are not pregnant.
Miss Florida Seafood wins a 1000-dollar scholarship from the seafood festival committee and attends several parades in surrounding counties to help promote Franklin County seafood and the Florida Seafood Festival.
The Queen also makes several personal appearances on TV and radio to promote the Florida Seafood Festival and Franklin County seafood.
The forms are available on the Florida Seafood Festival website at https://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com/
You can also get more information by sending an e-mail to food@floridaseafoodfestival.com.
