Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: BAYVIEW ESTATES
Location Id: 275962
Location Name: ST. JOE COMPANY LONG AVENUE BAYVIEW UNNAMED WETLANDS
County: Gulf
Application Number: 275962-012
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: ST. JOE COMPANY LONG AVENUE BAYVIEW UNNAMED WETLANDS
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: PORT OF PSJ DREDGING
Location Id: 274349
Location Name: PORT ST. JOE PORT AUTHORITY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 274349-039
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: PORT ST. JOE PORT AUTHORITY
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: PRINTISS DOCK
Location Id: 452973
Location Name: 807 THREE RIVERS ROAD
County: Franklin
Application Number: 452973-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 807 THREE RIVERS ROAD
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Modifications
Project Name: PORT OF PSJ FEDERAL SHIP CHANN
Location Id: 274349
Location Name: PORT ST. JOE PORT AUTHORITY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 274349-040
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: PORT ST. JOE PORT AUTHORITY
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
No comments:
Post a Comment