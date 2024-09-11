Mark Wills to headline Florida Seafood Festival in November

The Florida Seafood Festival has announced its headliner for this year’s festival.
Country singer Mark Wills will perform on Saturday, November the 2nd on the festival main stage.
Wills released 19 Billboard-charting singles across seven albums including 8 top-10 hits including “Places I’ve Never Been,” “I Do (Cherish You),” “Don’t Laugh at Me,” and the No. 1 single “Wish You Were Here.”
In 2018, Wills was invited to become the 218th member of the Grand Ole Opry.
He was inducted on January 11th, 2019.
And as always there will a number of other local and regional bands playing at the festival this year – you can stay updated on Seafood festival news on-line at www.Floridaseafoodfestival.com.
