WEEMS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION INSTALLS LIFE-SAVING AEDS IN DOWNTOWN APALACHICOLA

APALACHICOLA, Fla. – (Sept. 10, 2024) – The Weems HealthCare Foundation is investing in community safety by strategically placing Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in public locations in downtown Apalachicola. The initiative aims to reduce the risk of tragic outcomes during cardiac emergencies.
The first AED was unveiled today at the Apalachicola Post Office. Thanks to ongoing efforts to secure further funding, additional devices will be installed in high-traffic areas throughout the downtown district.
"Our commitment to community health and well-being is unwavering," stated Foundation Chair Colleen Zester. "Providing public access to AEDs empowers individuals to take immediate action in critical situations."
To complement the AED installations, Weems Memorial Hospital and Franklin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are offering community-wide CPR and AED training sessions. These sessions will equip residents with the knowledge and skills to respond effectively to cardiac emergencies.
"AEDs are a vital link in the chain of survival," explained Franklin County EMS Director Randal Waltman. "By making them readily available in public spaces, we're increasing the chances of a positive outcome for individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest."
The unveiling ceremony included representatives from the Weems HealthCare Foundation, Weems Memorial Hospital and Franklin County EMS.
For more information visit www.WeemsMemorial.com or www.facebook.com/WeemsFoundation.
