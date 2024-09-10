The Weems Memorial Foundation plans to install an Automated external defibrillator in the post office in Apalachicola and hope to install more around the downtown area.
The defibrillators are there to treat individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The initiative is being taken in response to a recent medical emergency at an event in downtown Apalachicola in which a local musician passed away.
The first of the devices will be installed at the Apalachicola Post Office today.
The Foundation will also host a series of free training sessions for people to learn how to better use the AEDs.
The first of those sessions will be held on Thursday, September the 12th at 4 PM at the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department.
The class size is limited to 20 people.
For information on taking the class, e-mail weemsfoundation@weemsmemorial.com.
A second class will be held on September the 16th at 5 PM at the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department.
The defibrillators are there to treat individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The initiative is being taken in response to a recent medical emergency at an event in downtown Apalachicola in which a local musician passed away.
The first of the devices will be installed at the Apalachicola Post Office today.
The Foundation will also host a series of free training sessions for people to learn how to better use the AEDs.
The first of those sessions will be held on Thursday, September the 12th at 4 PM at the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department.
The class size is limited to 20 people.
For information on taking the class, e-mail weemsfoundation@weemsmemorial.com.
A second class will be held on September the 16th at 5 PM at the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment