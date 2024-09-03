FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Pipa is a 10–11-week-old Dachshund mix puppy and cute as a
button as are her two sisters. This sweet girl is a happy and well
socialized baby just like her littermates. We expect them to be
small-medium in size and they should make wonderful family pets for someone looking
for a pup that won't get too big.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
