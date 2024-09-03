Kite Tales August 2024 - The Newsletter of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Audubon’s Birds of Florida: Sept 21, 2024 - March 2, 2025

A flamingo with its long neck bent toward the ground. Text to the right says Audubon's Birds of Florida Open September 21, 2024 through March 2, 2025

This stunning art exhibit is a collaboration between the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail and the Museum of Arts & Sciences’ Cici and Hyatt Brown Museum of Art in Daytona. “Audubon’s Birds of Florida” presents nearly eighty original prints, paintings and related artifacts focused on a selection of birds John James Audubon (1785-1851) saw or wrote about from Florida in “Ornithological Biography”, as well as many birds he painted while in Florida or shortly thereafter. A masterpiece of printmaking, these exquisite, life-size illustrations are part of Audubon’s ground-breaking 435-count compendium The Birds of America, the culmination of the artist’s ambition to paint every bird species in North America. As part of this twelve-year venture, Audubon organized a special expedition to Florida (1831-1832) to document its unique birds and their habitats.

Audubon’s Florida quest began in St. Augustine in November 1831, where he was based for three months. From there, his crew traveled along the east coast of Florida, following rivers, lakes, and marshes in canoe, schooner and skiff, exploring the St. Johns and Halifax Rivers. He spent time at Bulow Plantation and Spring Garden Plantation, now called DeLeon Springs. Suffering through swarms of mosquitos and wading through alligator-infested wetlands, the artist recorded bird species and their natural surroundings, which would make their way into the backgrounds of his realistically rendered subjects. In late April of 1832, Audubon boarded the U.S. Cutter Marion and headed to the Florida Keys, where he was enraptured by the variety, beauty and vast quantity of bird life. At the end of May, the artist returned to Charleston to complete the drawings for many of the acclaimed works on display in this exhibition.

Illustration of a juvenile reddish egret with white plumage (left) and an adult (right) with a russet-feathered neck and dark blue body.

Purple Heron Plate 431, from Birds of America. This species is now known as the Reddish Egret.

The exhibition is an experiential companion to the beautifully illustrated catalog, Audubon’s Birds of Florida, written by guest curator Clay Henderson, environmental lawyer, historian and President Emeritus of the Florida Audubon Society. With a specific investigation into relevant conservation issues, this project brings an expanded interpretation of the complex legacy of J. J. Audubon, a brilliant yet flawed man of his time, who greatly advanced the world’s understanding of ornithological science and the interdependence of wildlife with the natural environment.

John James Audubon’s Florida expedition took him through 21 locations that are now part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail (full list below). The Trail allows today’s birders to follow in Audubon's footsteps and encounter many of the iconic species he once painted and described.

Anastasia State Park

Bahia Honda State Park

Big Talbot Island State Park

Bulow Creek State Park

De Leon Springs State Park

Dry Tortugas National Park

Everglades National Park

Fort Caroline National Memorial and Theodore Roosevelt Area

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park

Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve

Huguenot Memorial Park

John D. Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden

Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge

North Peninsula State Park

Port Orange Causeway Park

River to Sea Preserve

St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park

Tomoka State Park

Vilano Boat Ramp

Washington Oaks Gardens State Park

An illustration of a roseate spoonbill extending its beak toward the water from shore.

Roseate Spoonbill Plate 321, from Birds of America.

Order your free Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Guides

Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail guidebooks. The covers show Limpkins, a Crested Caracara, a Florida Scrub Jay and a Red-cockaded Woodpecker

Looking for places to bird, or want to share your love of birding with someone just getting started? Try the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail’s free guidebooks! With over 500 locations around the state, each guide covers a different part of Florida: South, West, East and Panhandle. Get the full set or the one that best suits your needs. Order yours here by following these simple steps:

  • Under Category, select “Birdwatching” from the drop-down menu and then click “search”
  • Check the box next to the guide(s) you wish to order
  • Click “Submit Selection(s)”
  • Click “Check Out”
  • Complete the Customer Shipping Information
  • Click “Place Order”
