FWC Research Bulletin - the monthly newsletter of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Exciting news! FWC’s panther team recently assessed a litter of three panther kittens (K522, K523 and K524) that belong to FP269. This is the first documented litter of 2024. Researchers have been sampling panther kittens at dens since 1992, over 32 years. Our panther biologists wait until the collared mom leaves the den to hunt, then quickly locate the kittens to begin their workup. These assessments provide invaluable information on litter size, sex ratio, den site selection, age at which kittens leave the den and more. Each kitten is sexed, weighed, dewormed and microchipped for ID. Biologists also take a small skin biopsy for genetics. Kitten survival rate to year one is low (32%), so likely only 1 of 3 will live to year one. It’s tough being a Florida panther, but panthers are tough!
New Video: Assessing Black Bear Cubs
Our new video features our team of biologists working on the Southwest Florida Bear Project to study and collect data on adult black bears and their cubs.
This project enhances our understanding of this subpopulation of Florida black bears and their reproduction, and the data will be used to estimate survival rates and subpopulation growth rates that can then be used to predict future bear abundance. Learn more about the project by watching the full video on YouTube and see more photos in our Flikr album.
Reminder: Members of the public should never approach a bear or her cubs. All activities were conducted by trained professionals.
Understanding Summer Fish Kills
Fish kills occur throughout the year for various reasons, but sometimes we may see an uptick in fish kills during the summer months. These fish kills may occur in fresh and/or marine water bodies. Visit our web page to learn about the common causes of fish kills.
The reasons for fish kills are complex and don’t end here. These conditions may exist without causing fish kills, but more often than not, these factors are co-occurring.
If you observe a fish kill, or see diseased fish, or fish exhibiting abnormal behavior, please report it to our Fish Kill Hotline at 800-636-0511 or online at MyFWC.com/Fishkill
Artificial Intelligence in Conservation Research
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to accelerate our conservation efforts, and scientists at FWRI are working to expand access to this helpful tool. Leveraging AI streamlines the process of species identification, behavior monitoring, and population assessment through photo, video, and audio analysis. Read more on our web page.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:
Red Tide Current Status
Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources
2024 Manatee Mortalities
Annual Rescue Summaries [Manatee]
Coastal Habitat Integrated Mapping and Monitoring Program (CHIMMP)
New Publications
Movement Ecology and Reproductive Resilience (MERR) Laboratory Publications
FWRI Scientist Publications on Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease
Artificial Intelligence in Conservation Research
Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force Meeting Information
American Alligator
CREMP Resources
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
No comments:
Post a Comment