FWC Research Bulletin - the monthly newsletter of the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

Florida Panther Updates

Florida panther kitten from FP269 during its health assessment

Exciting news! FWC’s panther team recently assessed a litter of three panther kittens (K522, K523 and K524) that belong to FP269. This is the first documented litter of 2024. Researchers have been sampling panther kittens at dens since 1992, over 32 years. Our panther biologists wait until the collared mom leaves the den to hunt, then quickly locate the kittens to begin their workup. These assessments provide invaluable information on litter size, sex ratio, den site selection, age at which kittens leave the den and more. Each kitten is sexed, weighed, dewormed and microchipped for ID. Biologists also take a small skin biopsy for genetics. Kitten survival rate to year one is low (32%), so likely only 1 of 3 will live to year one. It’s tough being a Florida panther, but panthers are tough!
Our panther team also has a new research paper that provides evidence, for the first time in any terrestrial vertebrate, that genetic and phenotypic benefits of genetic rescue remain in a population after five generations of admixture. Though Florida panthers face a slough of other issues, our results suggest genetic rescue can serve as an effective, multi-generation tool for conservation of small, isolated populations facing extinction from inbreeding. Access the full publication here.
Support Florida panther research and conservation, purchase a “Protect the Panther” license plate here.

American Woodcock receiving its tag


New Research: American Woodcock Migratory Breeding

In a new research publication, researchers present the first direct evidence of an incredibly rare breeding strategy called ‘itinerant breeding’ in a migratory bird – the American woodcock. Itinerant breeding means that the birds' migrations and reproduction periods overlap and less than 0.1% of bird species are known to use this strategy.
As part of this study, researchers tracked over 200 female American woodcocks using GPS and found that most of the tagged birds (>80%) nested more than once, with some nesting up to six times! The tagged birds moved an average of around 500 miles north between their first and second nests, and smaller distances (about 125+ miles) between later nests. This rare behavior likely occurs in woodcocks because they rely on temporary habitats for breeding, ground-nesting and have other life history traits that reduce the energy costs of reproductions and migrations. FWC relies on peer-reviewed science for its management; access this full publication online.

black bear cub


New Video: Assessing Black Bear Cubs

Our new video features our team of biologists working on the Southwest Florida Bear Project to study and collect data on adult black bears and their cubs. 
This project enhances our understanding of this subpopulation of Florida black bears and their reproduction, and the data will be used to estimate survival rates and subpopulation growth rates that can then be used to predict future bear abundance. Learn more about the project by watching the full video on YouTube and see more photos in our Flikr album.
Reminder: Members of the public should never approach a bear or her cubs. All activities were conducted by trained professionals.

fish kill hotline: 1(800)636-0511


Understanding Summer Fish Kills

Fish kills occur throughout the year for various reasons, but sometimes we may see an uptick in fish kills during the summer months. These fish kills may occur in fresh and/or marine water bodies. Visit our web page to learn about the common causes of fish kills.
The reasons for fish kills are complex and don’t end here. These conditions may exist without causing fish kills, but more often than not, these factors are co-occurring.
If you observe a fish kill, or see diseased fish, or fish exhibiting abnormal behavior, please report it to our Fish Kill Hotline at 800-636-0511 or online at MyFWC.com/Fishkill

coral spawn by the Florida Aquarium


Artificial Intelligence in Conservation Research

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to accelerate our conservation efforts, and scientists at FWRI are working to expand access to this helpful tool. Leveraging AI streamlines the process of species identification, behavior monitoring, and population assessment through photo, video, and audio analysis. Read more on our web page.

New on MyFWC.com/Research

We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:

