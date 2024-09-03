Tuesday, September 3, 2024

The recreational Snook season reopened on September the 1st – and state officials are urging fishermen to use moderation when determining whether or not to take a snook home.

 

During the open season, the daily bag limit is one fish per person.

 

In the Gulf of Mexico, snook must not be less than 28 inches and not more than 32 inches total length.

  

A snook permit, as well as a recreational saltwater license, is required unless the angler is exempt from the recreational license requirements.

 

Snook may be targeted or harvested with hook and line gear only.

 

 





