The recreational
Snook season reopened on September the 1st – and state officials are
urging fishermen to use moderation when determining whether or not to take a
snook home.
During the open
season, the daily bag limit is one fish per person.
In the Gulf of
Mexico, snook must not be less than 28 inches and not more than 32 inches total
length.
A snook permit, as
well as a recreational saltwater license, is required unless the angler is
exempt from the recreational license requirements.
Snook may be targeted
or harvested with hook and line gear only.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment