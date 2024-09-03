The Carrabelle Food Pantry is looking for volunteers to help them distribute food to local families in need.
The food pantry has seen a big increase in the number of families it helps.
In just the month of August, they have seen an increase in the number of families served from 116 to 148.
It takes a lot of volunteers to help that many people, and if you would like to help, please contact the Carrabelle Food pantry through their Facebook page.
And if you don’t have time to volunteer, the need for food is increasing weekly.
If you can donate towards this community mission, your donations are tax deductible.
The Carrabelle Food Pantry is located at 302 Tallahassee Street in Carrabelle at the Carrabelle Methodist Church.
They distribute food every Thursday morning from 9 till 11.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072180889787
