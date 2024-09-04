TIME FOR COOLER WEATHER! - the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce E-Newsletter

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Hello friends! So it's finally the time of year where we just might see hints of fall and have a little more breathable air! Finally maybe able to give the AC a little break here and there. My favorite time of year! All of the fall activities really get going around our community so make sure to stay tuned to all of your local groups and organizations who will have activities almost nonstop through the rest of the year!


Here is some information that I have collected for you for September ...

If it's time for some more books on your self you're in luck!

This month the dates for the Crooked River Lighthouse Country Farmer's Market are this Saturday the 7th and again Saturday the 21st.

Start picking up some of those holiday gifts!

Do you or a loved one need help evacuating during a disaster?


During a hurricane or tropical storm that requires a mandatory evacuation of the county, Franklin County Emergency Management will provide transportation for residents to get to a shelter, all you need to do is apply.


To qualify you have to be a resident of Franklin County and currently do not have a means of transportation. If you choose to use our program remember that we can only take you to a designated shelter, shelters are not meant for comfort and should be a last resort if you have no where else to evacuate to.


﻿For more information and application form please visit: https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/evac-transportation/

On Saturday the 21st get involved with a great fall activity.... THE INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP!


Clean-up supplies and snacks provided. Bring gloves if you have a pair. We have extras. Hat, sunscreen, closed toed shoes, insect repellant, and drinking water suggested. Questions please contact us at info@apalachicolariverkeeper.org or 850-697-8936

GULF RED SNAPPER private recreational fall season open Sept. 1 through Nov. 30 for 3-day weekends.

﻿

The fall red snapper season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations in the Gulf of Mexico will be open on the following weekends: 


To learn more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including season size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and select “Snappers.”

SEPTEMBER LIBRARY ACTIVITIES!

******SNEEK PEEK FOR OCTOBER....

The 9th Annual Tate's Hell 5K is back to its original scenic venue on River Road Get ready to lace up your running shoes on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, and join us at the starting line at 8 AM sharp!  Visit the website for information and to sign up!


https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/FL/Carrabelle/TatesHell5k

You may contact FSU Coastal and Marine Lab or

St. James Bay Golf Resort for more information on October 25th 2024, Play for the Bay!



The Carrabelle Artist Association is sponsoring

The FALL FEST Fundraiser!


As detailed below there will be tons of kids activities including costume contest, games, and a Hoot N Howl Hay Ride provided by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce. Adults you will be catered to as well with merchandise vendors, snack vendors, and hot dogs and chili for purchase from the Senior Center. You don't want to miss this fun family memory making event!


Reminder for Chamber Members:

You are invited to forward to the chamber any announcements, changes, or updates for your business to be published in this newsletter.

Thanks for all your support through the years!


We're all in this together!

