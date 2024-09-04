TIME FOR COOLER WEATHER! - the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce E-Newsletter

Do you or a loved one need help evacuating during a disaster?
During a hurricane or tropical storm that requires a mandatory evacuation of the county, Franklin County Emergency Management will provide transportation for residents to get to a shelter, all you need to do is apply.
To qualify you have to be a resident of Franklin County and currently do not have a means of transportation. If you choose to use our program remember that we can only take you to a designated shelter, shelters are not meant for comfort and should be a last resort if you have no where else to evacuate to.
For more information and application form please visit: https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/evac-transportation/
