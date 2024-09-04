The Franklin County Commission gave preliminary approval to its 2024-2025 budget last night.

The proposed budget is a little over 112.3 million dollars.
As it stands, local taxpayers would pay about 18.8 million of that, up from around 16 million this year.
The budget does represent a tax increase of 10.7 percent.
A homeowner with a house valued at $150,000 with a $50,000 homestead exemption would have paid $547 in county taxes this year.
At the proposed 2024 rate and the Consumer Price Index adjustment to value, that homeowner will pay $570 in county taxes.
The budget does include funding the fifth year of a 5 year pay and classification plan that will change pay scales for county workers.
There is also an increase in county health insurance premiums.
There were also increases in constitutional offices budgets, the county hired a few new employees and there was a required increase in the amount going to county employee retirement.
Overall, there is about 3.1 million dollars in budget increases this year, along with about 1.1 million dollars in budget cuts.
It will require one more public hearing before the budget takes effect on October the 1st.
The final public budget hearing on Tuesday, September the 17th at 5:15 in the afternoon.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment