The Apalachicola Riverkeeper has kicked off its annual RiverTrek campaign.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
It includes having 12 people kayak 106 miles down the Apalachicola River from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola over 5 days in October.
4 of this year’s participants are from Apalachicola, 6 are from Tallahassee, 1 is from Carrabelle and 1 is from Peachtree City, Georgia.
People who take part help raise money for the Riverkeeper group to help fund their outreach, education and advocacy efforts.
Fundraising started in July and the 5-day and the 106-mile trip from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola occurs October 23rd through the 27th.
If you would like to learn more about the participants in this year's event or donate to the cause, go on-line to https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek/
