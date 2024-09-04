The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has charged three Franklin County men with multiple fishing net violations.
On August 25th, FWC officers arrested Johnny Johnson of Carrabelle and Donnie Nichols and William Sorenson of Eastpoint for multiple violations pertaining to the possession, use and size of monofilament and gill nets, and the possession of commercial
quantities of fish.
Under Florida law, it is illegal to harvest any marine life in Florida’s nearshore and inshore waters with any net containing more than 500 square feet of mesh area and the use of gill nets and other entangling nets of any size are prohibited in all Florida waters.
The possession or use of a monofilament gill net or a net with more than 2,000 square feet of mesh area is a third-degree felony.
The three men were found harvesting fish with four separate nets over Florida’s legal size of 500 square feet.
While patrolling on East Bay in Franklin County south of the St. Marks River, an FWC officer observed the three men on board their boat with gear consistent with net fishing.
The officer conducted a vessel inspection where he discovered a 2,778 square-foot monofilament net with fish still entangled in the net, two additional seine nets measuring over 1,000 square feet each and one seine net measuring over 500 square feet.
The men were also found in possession of over the recreational daily bag limit of mullet.
