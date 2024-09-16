FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Rosey is our 13-yr old office kitty and she
needs a loving home. Rosey couldn’t be any sweeter and her long, orange hair
and green eyes couldn’t be more beautiful. Although we don’t condone declawing
cats, she came to us declawed so she might make a suitable companion for a
senior with tender skin. Rosey is never happier than when she is being petted
and talked to. She is a great conversationalist!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment