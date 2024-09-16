Nearly 32 thousand lionfish
were removed from Florida waters during this year's lionfish challenge.
The Challenge was held from
June through September.
Lionfish are a nonnative,
invasive species that threaten Florida’s native saltwater fish and wildlife.
They were introduced into
Florida waters in the late 1980s but their population has boomed in recent
years – and that is causing real problems for native species in Florida waters.
The Lionfish challenge was
created to allow fishermen to remove as many lionfish from Florida waters as
they can and to win prizes while doing it.
The Lionfish Challenge rewards
harvesters with prizes for their lionfish removals.
This year 285 people submitted
lionfish in the competition removing 31,773 lionfish.
There were no local people in
the winner's circle this year.
The First place Lionfish King
was Baye Beauford of Duval County, who removed 915 lionfish and the First place
Commercial Champion was Matt Meyers, also of Duval County, who removed 1,785
pounds of the invasive fish.
