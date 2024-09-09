Franklin County reaches agreement with Carrabelle and Apalachicola to shift ambulance service funding

Your Franklin County Commission has been taking the steps to make a change to the structure of the one cent healthcare surtax distribution. This change is now possible with the positive input from the cities of Apalachicola and Carrabelle. Historically, all ambulance services have been funded with ad valorem tax proceeds.
Current distribution formula
Weems Memorial Hospital 50%
Weems Clinics $120,000
Capital Outlay All remaining funds
- The last 2 years saw WMH receive around a $1.5 Million distribution.
Proposed New Formula
Weems Memorial Hospital $1.5 Million
Weems Clinics $120,000
Capital Outlay $1 Million
Franklin County EMS $764,000
- This new formula will fund WMH the same $1.5 Million annually.
I would like to make sure everyone is aware of two important discussions.
- The amount of funds in the capital outlay when I was first elected was $1M. Since 2017, the amount in the capital outlay fund is now more than $13M. I cannot explain how there was not more money in this fund before 2017, but I understand it does no good to look back. We have to look to the future. The truth is that new facilities in Apalachicola are a good step towards better healthcare in Franklin County, not the end of it. We have need of more and better medical services countywide.
- Franklin County has hired the healthcare consultant firm, Baker Tilley, to help the commission address the current and near-term financial viability of the Hospital through a financial analysis. They will also be executing a financial and operational performance review. In addition, based on the results of the review, they will be recommending a management action plan. Lastly, they will be working with the Commission to execute the plan.
No comments:
Post a Comment