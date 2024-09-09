Duke Energy Florida hopes to lower rates and decrease customer bills beginning in January 2025 as part of an annual adjustment for the cost of fuel used to generate electricity at the company’s power plants.
The company plans to decrease Florida residential rates by approximately 6%, while making grid improvements to enhance reliability, security and resilience.
If the fuel cost reductions are approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will see a decrease of $9.77, or approximately 6%, on their January 2025 bill when compared to December 2024.
Commercial and industrial customers will see bill decreases ranging from 5.1% to 11.1%.
Duke Energy Florida has already reduced rates twice this year with reductions in January and June 2024.
Residential customers are paying approximately $17 per 1,000 kWh less today, compared to one year ago.
Approval for the company’s 2025 rates is anticipated later this year.
