FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Hank is a 10-week-old Beagle mix pup. In fact, we were told
he is Basset, Beagle, Poodle and Chihuahua. Quite the combo! Hank is extremely
well socialized, loving and gentle and you would be hard pressed to find a
prettier face. Hank is neutered and ready for his forever home!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
